MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.60.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $161.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.55. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $101.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

In related news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $117,961,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $81,975,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,959.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,090,000 after buying an additional 454,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,043,000 after buying an additional 300,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,006,865,000 after buying an additional 274,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

