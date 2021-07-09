MML Investors Services LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 117.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 9.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 205,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,677,000 after acquiring an additional 485,849 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $251.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.32. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.86.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,582 shares of company stock worth $30,748,292. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

