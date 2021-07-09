MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $5.30 Million Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $1,185,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $655,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $86.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.14. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,266,226.58. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,413.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 642,677 shares of company stock worth $61,039,003.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBLX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.