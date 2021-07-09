MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,412 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $343.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $156.10 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $358.32.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

