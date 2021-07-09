ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ModivCare Inc. is a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. ModivCare Inc., formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

MODV opened at $169.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.82. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $75.59 and a 12-month high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ModivCare will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,813,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,678,000.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

