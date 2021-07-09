Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. decreased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,986 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries accounts for about 4.8% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $27,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

NYSE:MHK traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.80. 10,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,528. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.25. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.56. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

