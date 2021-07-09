Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

