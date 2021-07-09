monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for monday.com’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.96) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.33.

Get monday.com alerts:

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $220.44 on Tuesday. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $155.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.16.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.