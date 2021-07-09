Monero Classic (XMC) Price Reaches $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $6.43 million and approximately $19,906.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

