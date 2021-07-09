MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech Sells 3,246 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.19, for a total transaction of $1,165,930.74. Following the sale, the executive now owns 42,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,297,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Cedric Pech sold 527 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $190,046.74.

On Monday, June 14th, Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.50, for a total transaction of $6,770,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total transaction of $2,922,479.00.

MDB opened at $351.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.94. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MongoDB by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after acquiring an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $315,895,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,925,000 after buying an additional 39,565 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,514,000 after buying an additional 148,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $195,138,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

