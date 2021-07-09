MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Sells $1,276,916.64 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Mark Porter sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.88, for a total value of $1,276,916.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,873,754.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MDB stock opened at $351.81 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of -76.31 and a beta of 0.75.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MDB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
