MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Sells $1,276,916.64 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Mark Porter sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.88, for a total value of $1,276,916.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,873,754.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MDB stock opened at $351.81 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of -76.31 and a beta of 0.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 95.2% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in MongoDB by 77.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in MongoDB by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,536,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

