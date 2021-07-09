MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $596,719.32 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.96, for a total value of $596,719.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $351.81 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.94.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 526.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 32,463 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in MongoDB by 121.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 8.5% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 700.0% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

