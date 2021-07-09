MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Sells $181,203.81 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $181,203.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,021,995.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $351.81 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.94.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

