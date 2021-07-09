MONK (MONK) Price Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One MONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0696 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a total market capitalization of $892,430.98 and approximately $926.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MONK has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001234 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00010107 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001732 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,815,155 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

