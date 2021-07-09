Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $5,669,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

MNST opened at $89.84 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.59. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.