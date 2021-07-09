Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

ZME opened at $10.16 on Monday. Zhangmen Education has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

