Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
ZME opened at $10.16 on Monday. Zhangmen Education has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $20.52.
Zhangmen Education Company Profile
Read More: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Zhangmen Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhangmen Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.