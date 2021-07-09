Morgan Stanley Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $420.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $420.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.47.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $370.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $346.31. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $376.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total transaction of $3,140,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.40, for a total transaction of $618,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,229 shares of company stock valued at $30,187,809. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

