Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS GBERY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.22. 2,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.46. Geberit has a 52-week low of $51.06 and a 52-week high of $77.29.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

