Morgan Stanley Reiterates “GBX 180” Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 174 ($2.27).

VOD stock opened at GBX 119 ($1.55) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.19 billion and a PE ratio of 396.66.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01). Also, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total value of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

