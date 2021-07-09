Morgan Stanley Reiterates “GBX 180” Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.26% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 174 ($2.27).
VOD stock opened at GBX 119 ($1.55) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.19 billion and a PE ratio of 396.66.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
