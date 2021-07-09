MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $485.51 Million

Analysts expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report sales of $485.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $491.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $477.25 million. MSCI reported sales of $409.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSCI.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $555.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,527. The company has a 50 day moving average of $490.17. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $557.16. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in MSCI by 7.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,425,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after buying an additional 332,486 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $2,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSCI (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.