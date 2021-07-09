MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

Shares of MSCI opened at $553.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $490.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $557.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 11,293.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $2,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

