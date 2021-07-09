Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. The Company’s products include filters, capacitors, thermistors, resistors, noise suppression components, coils, piezoelectric sound components, power supplies, sensors, hybrid integrated circuit (IC), and microwave components. It sells its products to electronics companies for use as components in telecommunication, computer, audio, video, automotive electronics, and other electronic products. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Japan. “

Separately, Mizuho cut shares of Murata Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRAAY opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.61. Murata Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $26.59.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Murata Manufacturing will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

