Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,168 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUR stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

