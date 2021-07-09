Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 293 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,111 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after acquiring an additional 131,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWM opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.14. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

