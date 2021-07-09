Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of CALM opened at $35.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.