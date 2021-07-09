Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth $19,554,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in PRA Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,196,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,345,000 after acquiring an additional 237,196 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in PRA Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,074,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 221,333 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in PRA Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after acquiring an additional 109,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PRA Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after acquiring an additional 58,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRAA opened at $37.31 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.94.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,404.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,911 shares of company stock valued at $646,593. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

