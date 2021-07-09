Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

AKR opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 350.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.