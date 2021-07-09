Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

NYSE:MYE opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $748.78 million, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Myers Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 4,950.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

