National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,666 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $19,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in National Bank by 214.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

NBHC opened at $35.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.01. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.14.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. National Bank had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

