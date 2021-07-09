National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 52.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,520 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.10 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.