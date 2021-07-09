Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Down to $10.35

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.35, but opened at $10.14. Navigator shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Navigator alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $563.97 million, a P/E ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 2.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Navigator during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Navigator by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Navigator by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Navigator during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.