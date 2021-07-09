Neeraj Sahejpal Sells 20,926 Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 20,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $56,709.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,761.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Neeraj Sahejpal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Neeraj Sahejpal sold 19,022 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $47,555.00.

WATT stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 3.30. Energous Co. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $7.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 7,727.74% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. Analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous in the first quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Energous by 29.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 236,031 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Energous during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Energous by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WATT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

