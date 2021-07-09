NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Hits $0.0120

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $24.11 million and $6.59 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00055172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.06 or 0.00896045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005217 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

