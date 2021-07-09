Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $44,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,364,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,867.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,108,645 shares of company stock valued at $310,329,883. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $51.08 and a one year high of $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

