Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New Investment in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 49,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,016,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on JOAN. Barclays assumed coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JOANN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $14.59 on Friday. JOANN Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that JOANN Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

