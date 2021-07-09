Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 2,098 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,840,000 after buying an additional 1,218,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,647,000 after buying an additional 309,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,708,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,077,000 after buying an additional 82,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,944,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,035,000 after buying an additional 1,043,515 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

