Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 3,815 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INDY opened at $46.26 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $47.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

