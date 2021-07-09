Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 555 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLO. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 81.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 70,127 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 154.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 52,585 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $720,223 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.09. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $45.54.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

