Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $155.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.67. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $116.91 and a 52-week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

