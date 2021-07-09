Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $150.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $188.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.82.

NYSE NVRO opened at $153.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.04. Nevro has a 1 year low of $111.87 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Nevro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nevro by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,762,000 after acquiring an additional 127,573 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,947,000 after acquiring an additional 49,390 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,428,000 after acquiring an additional 204,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,866,000 after buying an additional 44,675 shares during the period.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

