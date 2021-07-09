New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of New Jersey Resources worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NJR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $40.34. 2,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

