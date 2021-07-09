NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NextCure stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.87. 310,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.50. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NextCure by 3,712.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NextCure by 568.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of NextCure by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

