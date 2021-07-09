NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.890-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $574 million-$584 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.64 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.46.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

