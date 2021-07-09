Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Raised to Buy at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS NHMAF opened at $28.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87. Nihon M&A Center has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $35.50.
Nihon M&A Center Company Profile
