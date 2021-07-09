Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Raised to Buy at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHMAF opened at $28.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87. Nihon M&A Center has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $35.50.

Get Nihon M&A Center alerts:

Nihon M&A Center Company Profile

Nihon M&A Center Inc provides M&A support services for small and medium-sized companies in Japan and internationally. Its support services include reorganization, capital policies, MBO, etc. The company also offers buy-side and sell-side advisory, and intermediary services. Nihon M&A Center Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Nihon M&A Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon M&A Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.