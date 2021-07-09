NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 105,856 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,469,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $897,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in NIKE by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 260,874 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,668,000 after buying an additional 46,169 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,546,964 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $339,255,000 after purchasing an additional 414,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 380,461 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,727 shares of company stock worth $32,524,172. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.23. The company had a trading volume of 115,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,248,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $161.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

