NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.02, a current ratio of 38.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NN Group has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $2.2145 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

