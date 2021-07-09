Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Holdings Cut by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 234,712 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Noah worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Noah during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOAH opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.71. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NOAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Nomura upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

