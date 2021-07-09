Noku Market Capitalization Reaches $5.69 Million (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Noku coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Noku has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and $2,338.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Noku has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Noku Coin Profile

NOKU is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

