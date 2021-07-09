Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 18,633 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 43.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 5,106 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $65.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.03. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Several analysts have commented on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

