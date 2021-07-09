Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 10.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on RDY shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of RDY opened at $73.61 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $75.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

